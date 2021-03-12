For first time since last March, University of Kansas Hospital has less than 10 acute COVID-19 patients

National & World

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC ) — Officials with the University of Kansas Health System said Wednesday the hospital has eight acute COVID-19 cases, including two that are in the ICU and only one on a ventilator.

Hospital officials say this is the lowest number for acute COVID-19 patients they’ve had since March 2020. The hospital said its highest number of active cases was on Nov. 30 with 125 acute infections. The highest number of total COVID-19 cases at the hospital was on Dec. 11 with 167.

“They’re fantastic numbers,” said Dr. Steven Sites, of the University of Kansas Health System, on Wednesday morning’s health briefing. “This is incredibly good news. We continue to trend in the right direction.”

In addition, 20 other patients are in recovery, for a total of 28 COVID-19 patients at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Officials with the hospital said the numbers continue to “look great” but it’s also not time to give up on observing COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing and proper social distancing.

