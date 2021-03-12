Woman who admitted to killing newborn daughters now eligible for parole

National & World

ALTON, Illinois (KMOV) — A Metro East woman who admitted to killing her two infant daughters has been granted a commutation by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Paula Sims’ 6-week-old daughter Heather’s body was found in a trash can in May 1989 in West Alton. She was convicted and sentenced to life without parole. She later admitted to also murdering her 13-day-old daughter Loralei three years earlier.

In both cases, Sims first said the babies were kidnapped by a masked man. She later said she killed both newborns because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The commutation makes Sims eligible for parole.

Following the commutation, State Senator Rachelle Crowe said she was horrified by the decision. “Sims was charged with first-degree murder and imprisoned because she poses a significant threat to our community. That she may soon be released to walk among us is not only insulting to those whose lives were destroyed by her actions, but also endangers the integrity of our criminal justice system as a whole,” she said.

