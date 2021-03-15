102-year-old woman goes viral after joining great grandson’s virtual gym class

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

AJO, Arizona (KTVK/KPHO) — An Ajo great grandma is going viral after joining her great grandson’s virtual PE class. Last week, they were reunited after spending nearly a year apart due to the pandemic.

“I was cracking up and taking video after video, but it was also super surreal just kind of watching,” said Angela Groch.

Groch and her husband got vaccinated and decided to bring their 6-year-old son Brody to see his great-grandma after all this time. That is when 102-year-old Julia Fulkerson started working out with him. The PE class quickly turned into a bonding moment full of laughs and free-styling.

“Great-grandma was like dancing around and doing the PE exercise,” said Brody Contreras.

The video has racked up more than 400,000 views online. Groch said she is thrilled it is bringing others happiness too.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.