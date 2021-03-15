Art teacher recognized for helping students during the pandemic

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Teachers and students have had a challenging time during the pandemic with distance learning, however a middle school teacher in Las Vegas was honored nationally for helping students succeed.

Rebecca Weeks, an art teacher at Bailey Middle School, was honored with the National Education Association Pacific Region Middle Level Art Educator Award.

Weeks was given the award after she helped students maintain a positive attitude during the pandemic and enhanced their creativity. She witnessed her students accomplishments while teaching them through distance learning.

Ms. Weeks shared the meaning behind hard work.

“Art is a little bit different because you can say show me what you’re making and they cover their face,” said Weeks. “I’ve actually seen more students attend … that maybe didn’t come as much in person because they feel more comfortable being in their own setting not coming into school I think.”

Weeks was busy behind the scenes making sure her students had the necessary art supplies. She teamed up with the social services team at her school and filled up backpacks with art supplies, that were then distributed families during home visits.

