Fan joins tip war, leaving $1,000 tip at local restaurant

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Crosstown tip off war between Xavier and University of Cincinnati got a new challenger over the weekend.

Server Trent Burbage thought he had shot an air ball during his Saturday night shift at Allyn’s Café when he received an unexpected tip from a customer.

His shift, like most, had been slow when an unfamiliar customer ordered quickly and left the New Orleans cuisine style café.

“Guy sat down ordered a burger and a quesadilla some margaritas which is pretty standard, I cash them out, they leave, I didn’t even get a chance to say bye to them. I went back and I had to cry for a second,” Burbage said, remembering the brief exchange that brought the first-year server to tears.

The unnamed guest had signed for a $1,000 tip.

“They crossed out the bill and wrote add my name to the crosstown shootout,” Burbage said.

Going back to January, the Crosstown Tip off has given Xavier and UC fans a chance to help out the restaurant service industry and show their school pride. Now, this tip adds Miami University to the mix.

“It means a lot because of COVID for me and my co-workers,” Burbage said.

Thousands of dollars in the way of four-digit tips have gone to area waitstaffs since the annual game between basketball rivals was canceled. For the struggling staffs, the generosity has been a true buzzer beater.

Allyn Raifstanger owns Allyn’s Café.

“When something like this happens, it affirms what we are doing,” Raifstanger said.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Trent just graduated from UC, but for now, there is no question where his allegiances lie.

“We appreciate it so much. Go Miami, I guess,” Burbage said.

Even if The RedHawks didn’t make it to the big dance, the generosity of this tip-off has added them to the growing wonderful madness of March.

