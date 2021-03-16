Three people killed in massage parlor shooting in Atlanta suburb
At least three people were killed and two were wounded after a shooting Tuesday at a massage parlor in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.
Deputies were called to Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia, for reports of a shooting, Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Howard J. Baker said.
Responding deputies found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where one died.
The sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect they say was seen on surveillance video at the scene at the time of the shooting.
Baker said investigators don’t know a motive yet.
Acworth is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
