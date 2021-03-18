Job hunters dealing with “bread crumbing” during the pandemic

National & World

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — Job hunters in Connecticut are dealing with a new trend they say is leaving them frustrated.

In the pandemic, companies are leading people along, just to keep them interested.

In the midst of the pandemic, Dan Crowley, a cost accountant, was looking for a job and landed an interview.

“I went on the interview or I had a phone interview, they liked me, they had me do another one. A couple of weeks later, they had me do another one, but they never hired me,” Crowley said.

Crowley says it happened with a second company, too.

“I didn’t know that was going on. I didn’t know if I was the second candidate or the third candidate or if they were just dragging their feet or bread crumbing,” Crowley said.

“If you’re bread crumbing, you’re giving a candidate just enough information to keep them part of the process,” said Duane Sauer, Vice President/Recruiter of Robert Half International.

Bread crumbing is not news, but recruiter Duane Sauer says in the pandemic, it’s happening more now than ever before.

“Companies can’t find the quality candidates they are looking for,” Sauer said.

So, they tend to keep candidates in limbo.

A new study says 33 percent of senior manager said their company is taking more time to hire in the hope that better candidates will come along, particularly with a larger selection of candidates.

Sauer says jobs seekers should be patient, but also persistent. It’s okay to reach out to the company.

“You don’t want to pester and do it every other day, but once a week, ask for an update,” Sauer said.

Crowley did eventually find a job with a different company.

“The other two companies called me back for interviews and I had to decline them. I was on the hook for a couple of months,” Crowley said.

It’s evidence that in the pandemic, the toughest job sometimes is just finding one.

