Stolen SUV found, 1-year-old girl still missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — DeKalb County police have found a stolen SUV that was taken early Thursday morning with a child inside, but police say the child is still missing.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby, who was in the backseat of the vehicle as it was stolen in front of a home on the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain. The vehicle was found off Young road in Stone Mountain around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the driver was attempting to deliver food at the home around 2 a.m. and left the child inside the vehicle. That’s when the two suspects jumped in and took off.

The vehicle is described as a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with the Georgia license tag RWW4748. No suspect information was immediately available and no other details have been released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

