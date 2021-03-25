Cats found unconscious in a sealed Tupperware container

National & World

BRANFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats left sealed in a Tupperware container are doing well at a Branford animal shelter.

According to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the four kittens and mother were found in the bin on the side of a road over the weekend.

By Wednesday, the shelter reported that the cats, which it named Stevie Nicks, Van Halen, Aerosmith and Metallica, were in a foster home receiving 24 hour care.

“They are all gaining weight and doing well,” it posted to social media. “One kitten is requiring extra support and feedings but overall considering what they have been through, we are really impressed with their recovery.”

The shelter said that when the cats were found, they were unconscious.

Good Samaritans stepped in to help resuscitate the animals and helped rush them to the Pieper Emergency vet in Middletown. There were fears that the mother would be blind due to lack of oxygen. However, she regained her sight.

One of the kittens didn’t make it. The three others are ok.

Details about who may have left the kittens or where they were found were not released.

The shelter urged people who can not keep their pets to reach out for help. It said that while it may not be able to help every animal, it could offer guidance. It can be reached at 203-315-4125 or by email at lburban@branford-ct.gov.

Anyone interested in donating to support the cats can do so at here or by mailing a check to:

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

749 East Main St.

Branford, CT 06405.

