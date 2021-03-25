Neighborhood shocked to find Nazi stickers on flags and signs in front yards

National & World

ATHENS, Georgia (WGCL) — One Athens-Clarke County neighborhood is shocked to find Nazi stickers on flags and signs in their front yard.

“I tore it off and I thought, wow, that looks a little, weirdly Swastika-like,” said Lizzie Zucker Saltz.

Lizzie Saltz has lived in her Athens neighborhood for about 20 years.

“I did not expect that in Athens, university town,” said Saltz.

She recently found a sticker on her “Black Lives Matter” flag in her front yard.

“It’s kind of like they are targeting people who are expressing a certain kind of tolerance to diversity,” Saltz said.

Her teen did a reverse Google search on it and found out it was a Black Sun – also known as a Sun Wheel Swastika.

It’s a symbol used by white supremacists and is associated with Nazi Germany.

“It’s a troubling concern that something that was so discredited for so long would be finding any popular support,” said Charles S. Bullock III, a Professor of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia.

Professor Bullock said it’s possible whoever is distributing the stickers is trying to spread their message secretly.

“Maybe because that symbol is not widely recognized, it may be more like a secret handshake or something,” Professor Bullock added.

Saltz wasn’t the only one targeted. After posting about it online, other neighbors said they had been hit, too.

“It really is alarming that people either came here, or live here, who have that point of view, because those people are, and that symbol is, associated with violent white supremacist terrorists,” Saltz said.

Saltz notified local police and wanted to share what happened so others are aware of what the symbol really means.

“To know this is not a random mandala, this is a hate symbol,” added Saltz.

Many neighbors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they put in surveillance cameras and have already ordered plenty more signs.

