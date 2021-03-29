State police liquor control enforcement issues Covid-19 violation notices and warnings

National & World

PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pennsylvania State Police said 17 violation notices and 31 warnings were issued as a result of COVID-19 compliance checks at licensed liquor establishments this weekend.

In the Pittsburgh area, there were two violations and five warnings, according to statistics released by police.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in Pennsylvania, but the focus is on areas with higher coronavirus transmission rates, state police said.

Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 391 businesses to check for social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Below are the reported numbers of compliance checks, warnings and violation notices issued by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement from March 19 to March 21.

Philadelphia: 92 compliance checks, no warnings, no violations.

Wilkes-Barre: 83 checks, 2 warnings, 5 violations.

Harrisburg: 29 checks, no warnings, 1 violation.

Pittsburgh: 56 checks, 5 warnings, 2 violations.

Altoona: 36 checks, 3 warnings, 1 violation.

Williamsport: 7 checks, 2 warnings, 1 violation.

Punxsutawney: 16 checks, 9 warnings, 3violations.

Erie: 15 checks, 4 warnings, 1 violation.

Allentown: 57 checks, 6 warnings, 3 violations.

State police said all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry that are authorized to conduct in-person activities must:

Require customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the business. (Masks may be removed while seated.)

Require employees to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least 6 feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Police said violators may face administrative citation by the LCE, and continued violations put the establishment’s liquor license at risk.

