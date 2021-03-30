9 arrested in human trafficking operation

National & World

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — Nine people were arrested Thursday in connection to a human trafficking operation in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department along with other agencies made the bust at the Holiday Inn Express on Highway 54 West, and identified victims of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

The following suspects were arrested, charged, and transported to the Fayette County Jail: Anthony Blackmon, 43, Sharpsburg, charged with Prostitution and two counts of ID Fraud; Hanrietta Haney, 45, Decatur, charged with Prostitution; Satieria Sims, 48, Atlanta, charged with Prostitution; Margaret Hamby, 27, Rincon, charged with Prostitution; Lawrence Youch, 44, Charleston, SC, charged with Pimping; Melisha Davis, 25, Paragond, Arkansas, charged with Prostitution; Tabitha Parham, 33, Stone Mountain, charged with Prostitution; Shamorris Wright, 21, Atlanta, charged with Prostitution; Nation Gohlester-Jackson, 19, Marietta, charged with Prostitution.

Fayetteville police chief, Scott Gray, released this statement in part ahead of a Monday press conference:

These human trafficking arrests took place at the Holiday Inn Express on Highway 54 West in Fayetteville. We are grateful to the hotel management, who cooperated with our agencies as we carried out the operation. We are all committed to the cause of ending human trafficking and keeping our community safe.

Anyone with information about human trafficking is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888; text the National Trafficking Hotline at 233733 (message and data rates may apply); or chat with the National Human Trafficking Hotline via humantraffickinghotline.org/chat

