Police officer saves woman’s life with Narcan

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge Police Officer is receiving praise after saving a woman’s life with Narcan.

According to the Pea Ridge Police Department, on March 27 around 4:47 p.m., first responders with PRPD and the Pea Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a possible overdose.

Officers were told that there was a 37-year-old female who was hurting badly, and a friend gave her medication to help alleviate the pain. Moments after receiving the medication, the woman went unconscious, unresponsive and had abnormal breathing.

Officer Justin Lawson was the first to arrive. After assessing the situation, he quickly recognized that the woman was exhibiting signs of a drug overdose.

Officer Lawson quickly reacted and administered Narcan to the dying woman, who then regained consciousness.

The woman was stabilized by first responders from Pea Ridge Fire Department and Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS (NEBCO). NEBCO transported the woman to the nearest hospital for further treatment. She is currently still being treated at a local hospital but is expected to recover fully.

Recently, officers with the Pea Ridge Police Department were awarded a grant from the Criminal Justice Institute with the University of Arkansas that allowed for training regarding the use of Narcan.

Along with this grant, the Pea Ridge Police Department received Narcan kits assigned to each officer who underwent the training. Among the officers that received the training was Officer Lawson.

“Undoubtedly, the receiving of this training and Narcan tools is why Officer Lawson was able to detect the clues needed to recognize this woman in peril and decisively act to save her life. We commend Officer Lawson for his heroic actions, and we express appreciation to all that were involved who aided Officer Lawson’s ability to save this woman’s life,” the department wrote on Facebook.

