Students learn human anatomy from exhibit, live models

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Students are learning about the human body from models dead and alive.

Anatomy and art students have used the Real Bodies exhibit on the Las Vegas Strip to practice. A local performer serves as a model and poses alongside the cadavers on exhibit for comparative educational purposes.

Anatomist and artist Andrew Cawrse educates the class on proportion and mass construction.

“It really just allows my students to take something that is abstract or academic and helps them understand how to bring it to life,” said Cawrse.

Cawrse added that a wide range of people, from aspiring surgeons and video game developers have attended the class.

