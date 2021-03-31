This farm in Kentucky is home to cows so fluffy, you’ll want to hug them — and you can

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SHELBY COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — Having a bad day? Maybe you should hug a cow.

There’s a farm in Kentucky, just outside of Louisville, that is home to a herd of Scottish Highland cattle. If you’ve never seen one, they are possibly the cutest, “floofiest” cows ever.

TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, run by Kristin Carmack and her family. “We are in love with this heritage breed of cattle,” she says on the website.

Easy to see why — they are adorable.

Carmack said they breed the cows mostly for fun and sell them for breeding stock or pets. And it’s been a fun hobby for her and her 14-year-old daughter. You can tell how much they enjoy it through their social media posts. Click here to check out their Facebook page and here’s their Instagram.

The farm grew in popularity after posting pictures on Facebook, people started asking if they could come to visit. From there – the requests grew.

“TC highlands farm was just like a dream. I just got a couple of cows to start out with and quickly became obsessed,” Carmack said.

We’re told the cows have interactions with people daily, so they’re very friendly — which means you can interact with them, too. People can schedule visits to the farm to take pictures with them, brush them (their favorite, we’re told) or even to give them a big hug.

Carmack says they aren’t doing this for the money, she and her husband have full-time jobs. But educating others and sharing the Highlands is bringing her family so much joy.

If you want to spend time with these fluffy Highland cattle, all you have to do is send them an email inquiry (click here), or call this number: 502-803-5823.

They also post events on Facebook, like meet-and-greets and photo mini sessions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.