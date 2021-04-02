Catalytic converters stolen from Boys and Girls Club vans, officials say

National & World

LISBON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A community is coming together to help the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country after someone stole catalytic converters from its vans.

The club said the thief hit all three vans in its parking lot, along with vehicles at other businesses along Route 302.

The club uses the vans for field trips, errands and picking up children. The thefts came two weeks after the club reopened its afterschool programs.

“The only thing I could think is that it had to have been so dark outside that they couldn’t see the hearts and rainbow and logo all over the van, because what kind of person would do that, you know?” said Sara Shovlin, of the Boys and Girls Club.

Police said catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country.

The Boys and Girls Club is raising money to replace the catalytic converters and install more lights and security cameras.

