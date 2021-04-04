PD: Suspect takes his own life after allegedly murdering family member

National & World

Missaukee County, MI (WNEM) — A suspect took his own life after a woman was found dead in her home.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a home on North Seven mile Road in Missaukee County for a welfare check. When they got to the home they found the homeowner, a 62-year-old woman dead from an apparent murder, troopers said.

No one else was in the home but troopers developed a suspect and put out an alert for a 30-year-old man who was related to the victim.

Just after 1 a.m. officers from the Cadillac Police Department found the suspect and tried to pull him over. The suspect fled in his vehicle and officers pursued him. The suspect fired shots at the officers but neither the officers or their patrol car was hit.

Missaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies were helping the officers and deployed stop sticks on M-55 near M-66 and disabled the suspect’s vehicle. The man got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene.

The MSP Canine and Aviation teams were deployed to help with the search.

Around 6 a.m. the body of the suspect was found near a golf course. Troopers said the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They are continuing to investigate and are working to notify family members.

