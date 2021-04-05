Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in stormwater tunnel

National & World

NORTH YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A 2-year-old boy drowned in a stormwater tunnel in York County, police said.

North York County Regional police said the child was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Duke Street in North York. The child had been last seen before 6:15 p.m. in the backyard of the home, police said.

Responding officers, K-9 units from the York County Sheriff’s Department and volunteers searched the area.

Police said a volunteer found the child around 8:15 p.m. in a stormwater tunnel along East 10th Avenue.

The child was in the water more than 300 feet from the entrance, police said, and he was unresponsive.

The volunteer and officers initiated CPR and brought him to emergency medical crews. Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

