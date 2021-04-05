Three buildings destroyed in fast-moving fire

National & World

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Three multi-family homes were destroyed Sunday in a fast-moving fire in Lawrence, officials said.

The fire, which started shortly before 7 p.m., affected buildings on Saratoga Street and Bennington.

At the height of the fire, flames were shooting out of the windows and roofs of the buildings. Initially, it was believed four buildings were destroyed.

“We had a lot of problems because one, the congested area. Two, the wind picked up and had extremely heavy fire in a row, but three, people would not get out of our way. It was too interesting to come to see a fire, and they prevented us from getting in,” Lawrence Fire Department Chief Brian Moriarty said.

In addition to the Lawrence Fire Department, crews from multiple nearby towns also battled the flames.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez asked displaced residents to go to the Command Center on Lawrence Street near Pollo Tipico and Farrah Funeral Home for Red Cross assistance.

One person was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

