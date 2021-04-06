Metro Atlanta county solicitor says he will not enforce a portion of the new Ga. elections law

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta county solicitor said its office will not enforce a portion of the new elections law overhaul signed by Governor Kemp.

The dispute. A section of the new law makes it a misdemeanor to “give away food or water within 150 feet of the outer edge of a polling place or within 25 feet of any voter in line.”

According to a statement from Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, “The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office will not prosecute individuals arrested for distributing nonpartisan beverages and/or food to voters waiting in line for long hours on Election Day in Gwinnett County as there is no rational, legal basis for this law.”

Whitehead’s statement comes as voting rights activist groups demand federal intervention over Georgia’s Senate Bill 202.

On Friday, Major League Baseball officials announced they are pulling the All-Star Game from Cobb County over objections baseball officials have to changes to Georgia’s voting laws. The All-Star Game will now be played in Denver, CO.

Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Saturday attacking baseball leader’s decision to relocate the All-Star Game from Georgia. According to Kemp, “Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies for liberal activists. They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law or the consequences of their decision on our local community.”

