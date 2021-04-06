Teen credited with saving boy’s life after ATV crash on TikTok

National & World

GILMANTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Gilmanton teenager has been credited with saving a life after a virtual call for help from over 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir, 13, was on the social media app TikTok watching a livestream of a West Virginia boy riding his four-wheeler when he saw something go wrong.

“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Cotnoir said.

Trent Jarrett, 12, was at his home in West Virginia and Caden follows Trent on TikTok because of their shared interests in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.

In the confusion and chaos of the live stream, Caden could hear Trent calling out numbers.

“I was yelling out my grandparent’s house phone number,” Trent said.

The only number he could remember, and it was a lifesaver because Caden was listening.

Caden’s stepfather is Matt Currier, chief of Gilmanton police.

“He did was he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out. It was an Easter miracle,” Currier said.

Trent’s parents managed to find their son and lift the ATV off of him, he had been trapped for about 20 minutes. He suffered some cuts and bruises.

The two friends who have never met, came face-to-face via Zoom on Monday.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” Trent said.

