12-year-old hit with gun, robbed after meeting teen to fight

SOUTH CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 12-year-old was hit with a gun and robbed after agreeing to fight a teen in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said the boy agreed to meet a teen at Leona Street and Federer Place around 6 p.m. to fight. When the 12-year-old got to the location, there were three males, ages 15 to 16 years old. One of the teenagers pulled out a gun and hit the boy with it while demanding his bag. After taking the boy’s bag, the three teenage suspects ran from the area.

The bag was later found in the 3900 block of Bowen, but the money that was inside of it had been stolen. The boy was not injured, police said.

