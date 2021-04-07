Family devastated by fire two years after historic flood

National & World

BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) — Just two years after being rocked by the historic 2019 flood, another round of devastation for one family in Southwest Iowa.

A Monday night fire destroyed the Anguiano’s barn, taking with it more than 10 horses and their dog is still missing.

“If she’s dead we want to say goodbye, and if she’s alive we want her with us. It’s very hard without her,” said Jackie Anguiano, noting their beloved pup, is one of the sole surviving animals of the 2019 flood, which wiped out all their horses.

Monday night’s fire took the lives of more than 10 horses and spared just one.

“It really hurts me because I was so close to the horses,” said Giselle Anguiano. “I loved being around them.”

The pain perhaps punctuated by their work to come back. “We were rebuilding the house and the barn,” said Jackie. “We were still fixing a few things in the barn. It wasn’t perfect but it still felt like it was before.”

Despite more loss, the two sisters said their family is determined and ready to start over again.

As for the cause of the fire, the Glenwood Fire Department told 6 News it is still under investigation.

