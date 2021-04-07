Kids, ages 7 & 11, killed after being dumped from backhoe bucket and run over

National & World

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Two children riding in the front bucket of a backhoe were killed on April 3 after the bucket dumped them onto the ground and they were run over.

The kids, an 11-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, died at the scene outside their home just west of Roanoke in Denton County. It was around sunset when Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the home in the 1600 block of Chapel Hill Court.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but officials believe several children and adults were riding on various moving parts of a John Deere backhoe when the accident happened.

The digger was in motion when the bucket dumped. Two other children suffered unknown injuries and were treated at a local trauma center. One adult was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the backhoe, 40 year old Vijender Chauhan, was not injured.

Chauhan, who is a Crowley resident, was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail, charged with two counts of manslaughter, three counts of endangering a child and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

