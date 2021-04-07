Police: DUII driver hits four vehicles, crashes through fence and into home

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 54-year-old man was cited on several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicant following crash in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash in the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street.

Police said a driver, identified as Michael Daren Carr, hit at least four vehicles, then crashed through a fence and into a home.

No one in the home or other vehicles were injured.

Carr was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Following an investigation, police said Carr was cited for first-degree criminal mischief, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run) – property damage, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

