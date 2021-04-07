Quesabirria tacos taking Baltimore by storm

National & World

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s taco Tuesday, and a new kind of taco is taking Baltimore by storm!

It’s called quesabirria.

Inside Jimmy Longoria’s kitchen, quesabirria tacos are on the menu, and it all starts with the beef.

“Birria is actually just the meat, the braised beef,” Longoria said.

After hours of simmering, the birria is ready to become a taco.

“So the taco itself is like a hybrid between a taco and a quesadilla,” Longoria said. “The taco, the queso, the birria, onions and cilantro, pretty simple.”

Longoria and his brother sell the tacos from their truck. Many people wait for hours with tacos selling out daily.

“This is what they’re waiting for! This is what they come for right now,” Longoria said. “They dip it and then that keeps it in the broth that it was cooked in and then they just take a big bite!”

Across town at Cocina Luchadoras, Rosyln Vera said she never had birria on her menu until customers started asking for it.

“They were demanding,” Vera said. “So I had to start.”

Now, they sell out regularly. Vera said each taco is made with a whole lot of love.

“Even if you had a bad day and you want to have a hug with a taco, this is where the place is,” she said.

