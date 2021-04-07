Skip to Content
The ‘truck-eating bridge’ strikes again

    DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) — Davenport’s truck-eating bridge has claimed another victim.

Right lanes were blocked on Harrison Street in Davenport Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after a too-tall semi-truck got stuck under Fifth Street’s railroad bridge.

Tow trucks were on the scene just before 10 a.m. working to extricate the vehicle.

