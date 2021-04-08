Local students help with feeding time at nature center

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some local students experienced feeding time at the WNC Nature Center on Thursday.

American river otters snacking on fish were a big hit with the students, who enjoyed some spring break time at the center.

As the weather warms, employees at the center are looking forward to children’s summer camps. They said there will be three camps focused on bugs, reptiles and mammals.

“All of them are hands-on explorations — going outside, getting your hands dirty, learning about the animals in the natural ecology of the Southern Appalachians,” education specialist Chrissy Cochran said.

The camps are in such high demand, they’re full right now. But there is a wait list. To sign up, go to the center’s website.

