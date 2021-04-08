Woman accused of murdering her landlord

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A woman is behind bars, accused of murdering her 73-year-old landlord.

According to Sandy Springs police, on April 5, officers were dispatched to an “unknown disturbance” call at a home on Fawndale Way.

“When officers arrived, they encountered the woman suspect in the garage holding an object and challenging officers. After a brief struggle with officers, she was subdued and taken into custody,” according to a police statement.

As officers went to investigate further, they found Marlene D. Colon, 73, dead in another room. A police spokesperson said Colon had visible injuries.

Investigators determined, according to a police spokesperson, Colon was the homeowner and she was renting a room inside her home to Chelci Chisholm, 59.

Police charged Chisholm with malice murder.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office will determine Colon’s exact cause of death.

Detectives have not released a motive for the crime, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Voronkov SVoronkov@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-2562.

