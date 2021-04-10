1 man dead, tree falls on mobile home

National & World

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home Friday night, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Patrol deputies responded to 8932 Country Aire Dr. just after 6:30 p.m. and found a large tree on top of the mobile home where two people were inside.

The tree struck the southeast corner of the structure near the bedroom and bathroom where the victim was located. It did extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the home, according to the coroner’s office.

Matt Hanna, a neighbor told KTBS he tried to warn the people inside ahead of time.

“I didn’t think anyone was home,” said Hanna, who said he doesn’t know either person but didn’t think twice to try to help. “Another neighbor came out after the tree fell and said ‘There’s people in here.’ So I rescued the woman.” Hanna called 911 but said the man had died before he got to the home.

Deputies said there were strong winds in the area when the incident occurred. Hanna said the neighborhood has had issues with trees hitting homes before and several people living nearby heard the tree fall.

“You could hear it crack from a block away,” said Hanna. “It sounded like someone striking a baseball bat against the tree. The final crack was pretty loud, at least 100 decibels.”

Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m. Members of the Shreveport Volunteer Network were also on hand to help remove debris.

