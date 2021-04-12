Baseball player Freddie Freeman surprises a young Phillies fan who gave away a home run ball to a Braves fan

National & World

The Atlanta Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman rewarded a young Phillies fan for his act of generosity toward an Atlanta fan.

The Braves were facing the Philadelphia team at their home field, Truist Park, on Friday when Freeman hit a home run right to young Joshua Scott, who was watching the game with his dad, James.

In a video of the moment, Joshua missed catching the ball by inches — causing it to fall in the bullpen. However, after several tries, he finally caught the ball thrown to him from the ground.

But Joshua then did the unexpected: he gave the ball to a fan who was wearing a Freeman jersey. The exchange, which was captured by Bally Sports, went viral.

During Sunday’s game, the Braves organization planned a special surprise for the Scott’s to reward Joshua for his gesture.

The father and son were taken down to the side of the field, where they found themselves face-to-face with Freeman. The star athlete presented Joshua with a baseball autographed by both Freddie and Bryce Harper, a famed Phillies player.

“I know you’re a Phllies fan,” Freeman said. “I saw your video and had to meet you. I know you missed it (the homerun ball), but I got you a ball signed by me and Bryce Harper …You don’t have to catch that one.”

The Braves shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

The Phillies organization also rewarded Joshua for his kindness, and sent him home with some signed Phillies gear, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.