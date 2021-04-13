Bill aims to provide supplemental insurance to firefighters with cancer

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A bill in Raleigh aims to provide supplemental insurance to help firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

The new Firefighters Fighting Cancer Act of 2021 proposes a lump sum of $25,000 to $50,000 for an initial cancer diagnosis and an additional $12,000 for out of pocket medical expenses.

Firefighters diagnosed with cancer after Jan. 1, 2022, would be eligible.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Destin Hall, R-District 87 Caldwell, said it’s time for lawmakers to act.

“I think it’s outrageous. We’re the only state left in the entire country that doesn’t take care of our firefighters like we should,” Hall said. “I think this bill makes a compelling argument for the way that we should do it.”

The proposal would also provide a disability benefit based on a firefighter’s service and require departments to report cancer cases to the state. The expanded benefits would be funded by the state’s fire tax.

