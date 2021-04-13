Girl with brain cancer gets furever companion thanks to Make-a-Wish

National & World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Monday when it surprised an 8-year-old Homestead girl with brain cancer, with an adorable Labradoodle puppy.

Rain Pierre, who struggles with brain cancer and its treatments, has always wanted a puppy of her own and Monday that dream came true when she met her new four-legged BFF during a celebration at her home.

Rain and her family also received gifts from Puppyspot and Make-A-Wish that will help the newest wish kid care for the puppy.

Rain named her furever friend Splash.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.

