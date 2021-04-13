Parents concerned about possible tear gas residue left behind at school after weekend demonstration

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Students at the Cottonwood School in South Portland returned to the classroom on Monday.

Parents said they’re concerned about the pandemic and any possible tear gas residue from demonstrations that happened near the school over the year.

Video from Independent Media PDX taken on Saturday shows plywood used to board up the building on fire. On Monday, a much different story as students returned to the classroom for hybrid learning. Students were not be allowed to play on the playground while the school tested the playground soil.

On Monday afternoon, parents rallied and called on the federal government to do something to help.

“Schools should be a chemical weapons-free zone. cottonwood is committed to making sure our students are safe at school,” Amanda McAdoo said. “If DHS uses chemical weapons now that school is back in session, we may have to reclose for testing and further cleaning. our families and our students have been through enough this year.”

Cottonwood School, the Multnomah County Commissioners and Oregon’s Congressional Delegation members, have demanded that federal agencies not use tear gas or any chemical munitions here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.