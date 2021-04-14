Atlanta educators approve raises, bonuses for all employees

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Public School employees will a bigger paycheck after a school board vote.

During its school board meeting, education leaders unanimously approved a year-end 2% salary increase and a retention bonus for employees.

Funding for the pay adjustments will come from local revenue as well as state funding.

“I am thrilled that we are in a position to be able to do this for our employees,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

“These are a few ways in which this administration and the Atlanta Board of Education want to not just thank our teachers and other staff members for their extraordinary work and dedication, but reward them as well.”

Details of the pay adjustments include:

• The retention bonus of $1,000 for education employees across Georgia originated from Governor Kemp but did not include all job titles. However, APS will go above and beyond the positions on the Governor’s eligibility list by providing one-time $1,000 payments to all full-time staff and $500 to all part-time (hourly) staff and permanent substitutes. These bonuses will appear in paychecks on April 30, 2021.

• In addition, the District has moved forward with part of a compensation package originally proposed for next fiscal year, which is a 2% across-the-board increase to all of the pay scales. Most eligible employees will start seeing these increases appear on paychecks starting on May 15, 2021.

• This would allow the District to start some of the FY22 proposals this school year, get employees their higher wages earlier, and increase the likelihood of funding some of the other, critical compensation initiatives out of next year’s budget. We have been able to provide these increases now because our spending over the past year has been less than anticipated, our tax collections are higher than anticipated, and the state is funding the retention bonus plan for more positions than expected.

