Man told police he accidentally shot his brother with a rifle

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Meriden police have arrested a man accused of killing his brother.

Last Saturday, police responded to Midstate Medical Hospital for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later passed away.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Dante Smith.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified the suspect as Dante’s brother, 29-year-old Anthony Smith.

Police said Anthony told them he accidentally shot his brother with a rifle.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

During a search of his home, police found rifle ammunition and a pistol.

Police said Anthony Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.

He also had several outstanding arrest warrants.

Police said additional charges are anticipated.

