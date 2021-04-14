Show your vaccine card, get free beer

National & World

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A Raytown brewery is offering free beer to anyone who shows their vaccine card this week, the business announced on Facebook.

Crane Brewing Company wanted to find a way to say ‘thank you’ to those who have gotten vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’re offering a free six pack of beer to anyone who shows their vaccine card at the brewery anytime between Wednesday and Sunday.

The offer is good for select beers, and anyone who has gotten at least one COVID vaccine shot is eligible. The brewery is asking people to spread out when they might come out to get their beer.

“We know this will draw a lot of people out to our Taproom. That is O.K.! We are excited to say thank you to everyone who is vaccinated and those now getting scheduled this week,” the brewery wrote on Facebook and Twitter. “Like most everyone else, we are ready for things to really improve this year and we can all help that happen more quickly by getting vaccinated.”

