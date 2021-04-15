Family of teacher killed in fire: “We always knew she was special”

National & World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — We are hearing from the family of a Mobile teacher killed Monday night in a house fire.

Lillis Lewis was found in her home burning home on Silverwood Street. She was brought to the hospital where she later died. Mobile Fire-Rescue are still looking into the cause.

Lewis being remembered Wednesday evening at vigil at St. Mary Catholic School where she taught Pre-K.

“Sadly — we’ve been through this before when our father passed away years ago, but really with the support of the community and friends and family we’re getting through this,” said Lott Lewis, Lillis’ son.

The 67-year-old was not only a devoted mother but teacher — impacting countless students over the years.

“She was a great person. She was like a 2nd mom. She was Lillis… She loved life, she loved teaching… It’s why we are here at St. Mary’s today — she loved the school, she loved the kids. She was going to teach until she couldn’t teach anymore,” said Sarah Fountain, Lillis’ niece.

Her students are her legacy. And while her family always knew she was special — the stories coming from the classroom of this “one of a kind” teacher are comforting.

“Being one of the best teachers anyone has ever had. I have countless instances of people saying — my child is in college now and still says Miss Lewis is her favorite teacher. Things like that, which is pretty cool to hear. With as many people as she has taught and impacted… I don’t think we are ever going to stop hearing them, which is great — it’s what we need,” said Lott.

Lewis leaves behind three children — two sons and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Her family also releasing the following statement:

On behalf of my mother and our family, I wanted to extend our thanks for the outpouring of love and support we have been shown. Our mother began building her extended family over 40 years ago at Ashland Place preschool, St. Lukes, and continued all the way through the recent years at St. Marys. She loved her students and their families like her own, and we take pride in knowing she had such an unbelievable impact on so many people. We would like to send a special thanks to The Mobile Fire Department, and all of the medical personnel involved, for their heroic response, and efforts to save her. Their selfless actions afforded us the time we needed to be by her side and say good bye. We wish the injured fire fighter a speedy recovery and hope that he is quickly able to return to service, for people like him are desperately needed in our community. Lastly, we would like to thank St. Marys and the local news stations for their touching and respectful tributes. We love hearing and seeing such kind displays of her ongoing legacy, spread throughout the community she devoted her life to. Thanks again for everything.

Sincerely,

The Lewis Family

