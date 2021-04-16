4-year-old accidentally swallows dime, which leads to doctors finding cancerous tumor

National & World

DALLAS (KTVT) — Miracles come in all shapes and sizes.

But for 4-year-old Charlotte Mason of Dallas, hers came in the form of a dime.

“She swallowed a coin,” her mom, Moriah Mason said. “This angel child who never really does anything weird like that. She doesn’t chew Legos or beads.”

Charlotte’s curiosity got the best of her last month when it happened, sending her family on a rush to the emergency room to have the dime removed.

But that dime turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“[The doctors] came back and said, ‘we don’t want to say anything, but we are referring you to an oncologist tomorrow.’”

The doctors found a cancerous tumor the size of a tangerine near her collar bone.

Charlotte was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

“It didn’t feel like it could actually be real. That my child, has cancer,” Mason said.

While she was originally only thought to be at an intermediate risk, two recent biopsies have shown she’s likely a very high-risk patient, leaving her mom wondering, what could have happened if it weren’t for that dime.

“She’s strong. She’s stubborn. But none of that would have mattered if we hadn’t caught it when we did.”

They still have a long road and a dangerous surgery to remove part of the tumor later this month.

But for the time being, they are just thankful they can begin her journey to healing.

“I think I am going to be thankful for that dime, permanently.”

Anyone interested in donating to help the Mason family with medical costs, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

The family has also set up a Facebook page, so those interested can follow along her journey.

