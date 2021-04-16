Dog alerts owner to house fire, cause under investigation

National & World

RAINIER, Oregon (KPTV) — A Rainier homeowner is safe after his dog alerted him to a house fire early Friday morning.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were responded to a house fire in the 68000 block of Whitney Road just after 2 a.m.

Officials said the homeowner was alerted to the fire by his dog and both made it out safely.

Two engines, three tenders, one chief and 11 firefighters assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Officials said the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

