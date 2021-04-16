Police: Man stole 30 cartons of cigarettes from store

National & World

ST. LOUIS COUNY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man is being sought after he allegedly stole 30 cartons of cigarettes in St. Louis County.

Detectives in North County said the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras stealing the cigarettes from an unmanned counter at the Cig-Liq Outlet on Dunn Road.

The suspect tucked the cigarettes under his jacket before leaving the store and getting into a dark-colored Dodge Caravan with the Missouri license plate XA9-F9E.

Authorities believe the same individual was involved in a similar incident in Breckenridge Hills a day earlier.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Det. Ness at 314-438-4627 or 636-529-8210.

