Advocates call for Senate vote on bill that would wipe out minor crimes from criminal records

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Advocates for a bill that would wipe out minor crimes from a person’s record rallied in support of it.

Legislative leaders joined the Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut, or CONECT, the American Civil Liberties Union, and others for a news conference on Wednesday morning in Hartford.

They called for the Clean Slate bill to be brought to the state Senate floor for a vote.

Organizers spoke about the perspectives of people who are living with a criminal record in Connecticut, as well as those from clergy, labor advocates, and legislators. They want the Senate to pass the strongest Clean Slate bill possible, including with its current provision that creates a system for redress to the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities if someone faces discrimination on the basis of an erased record.

Utah, California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have passed clean slate laws, according to the Connecticut ACLU.

It said that while the mechanics of the laws are different in those states, the principle remains the same: That people living with criminal records who earn a chance to be in society deserve a fair chance to support themselves and their families.

In Connecticut, the bill would automatically erase misdemeanors and low-level felony charges seven to 12 years after conviction. It would also aim to stop discrimination for employment, housing and other things that include criminal background checks.

People convicted of serious crimes, such as sexual assault or domestic violence, would not be able to have their records erased.

