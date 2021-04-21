Mr. Fresh: 12-year-old CEO signs deal with Schnucks

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A St. Louis boy has signed a major deal with Schnucks supermarkets to shelve his products.

Joshua Danrich, 12, is the CEO and owner of his own company Mr. Fresh. His company aims to make St. Louisans fresh with his variety of car and home air freshners. He currently has six fragrances.

“I got to them and tell them what types of scents I want,” he said in 2019. “Yellow rose, black ice, cool breeze, jasmine, baby powder and vanilla. I really love my business and I want to inspire other people that they can do what I can do.”

When asked what makes his business stand out from the rest, Josh said he puts his heart and sound in his company and ensures his scents has a lingering auroma for days.

In a Facebook announcement, the young entrepreneur signed with Schnucks and his scents will be sold in stores across the area. Last year, Joshua switched gears and began making comfortable ear savers for doctors and nurses who had to wear protective masks for hours.

If you can’t find Mr. Fresh’s fragrances inside the supermarket, you can purchase them at this website: befreshnow.com.

