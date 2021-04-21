Police seize 40 pounds of marijuana in bust

National & World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police in Citronelle seized 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana in bust Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they found the pot with Shajuan French of Mt. Vernon. It has an estimated street value of $120,000 .

Citronelle Police said French is a known drug trafficker and has been arrested at least four times in the past for running marijuana and cocaine.

French is charged with attempted murder, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, and other traffic violations.

Officers from CPD were joined by the SBI Narcotics Task Force and a Satsuma K9 officer in the sting. No officers were injured.

