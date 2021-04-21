Sheriff: ‘Suspicious device’ found, GBI bomb squad investigating

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HARALSON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating a suspicious device that was found in Haralson County.

According to a Haralson County sheriff’s spokesperson, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Georgia Forestry workers were conducting a controlled burn on Old Bushmill Road. Moments later, a worker noticed a suspicious device and contacted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived and secured the area until the GBI’s bomb squad came to assess the situation.

At least one nearby home was evacuated and Old Bushmill Road was closed to traffic.

CBS46 is has requests to the GBI on the contents of the suspicious device.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.