The ride of her life! Escaped dog spends morning in FedEx truck

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A dog who was recently adopted from a Scottsdale shelter got loose from new owner and really put herself in the driver’s seat when it came to her big adventure last Tuesday.

FedEx employee Mike sent in a photo, and the folks at Foothills Animal Rescue immediately recognized the dog as Ursula, a young Shepherd/Lab mix who has a history of escaping! Mike also sent a second picture showing Ursula, this time sitting pretty in the FedEx truck! The message sent with the photo read:

“She’s been on quite the adventure today. She hopped in my FedEx truck on Hayden Road.”

(We hope they put the truck in “bark.”)

Apparently, at around 8:30 a.m., Ursula ran out into traffic on Hayden Road in north Scottsdale. Mike stopped, as did many other vehicles. Mike says he slid open the door to his FedEx truck, and Ursula jumped right in! She rode with him all morning, and during a break, he took her to his own house for safekeeping.

Ursula will eventually be brought back to Foothills, and staffers will try to find her a forever home.

If you’d like information on adopting a new pet, visit Foothills Animal Rescue.

