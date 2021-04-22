Army vet waiting on justice years after losing leg, hit by alleged DUI driver

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, North Carolina (WLOS) — “The day started off normal. I went to work that morning and decided to hang out with a couple of my friends on the bike. Everything was all good until it wasn’t good anymore.”

Everette Scott remembers September 22th 2019 as the day that changed his life forever. He was riding his motorcycle on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia when an alleged drunk driver hit him.

“I remember the impact. I remember the landing. I remember looking down and seeing that my leg was gone,” said Scott. “It happened so fast. I wasn’t able to get prepare for it. I just had to react.”

Scott’s injuries were so severe that doctors had to amputate part of his right leg. In March 2020, he was able to get a customized prosthetic, after spending more than a year in a wheelchair and on crutches.

“It’s getting better over time. I still have a little limp in my arm. It’s getting better. It’s pretty challenging sometimes,” said Scott. “My military dreams got destroyed, my civilian dreams got destroyed. It’s life changing.”

As Scott awaits justice in his case, there is a number of legislative pushes in the SC General Assembly to stiffen the penalties for DUI drivers. One of them is Senate Bill 28, that would require all DUI offenders have an interlock intermission device installed in their cars to breathalyze them before they can drive. MADD SC executive director Steven Burritt is leading the initiative.

“So far it has not been put on a subcommittee agenda yet, so that’s what we’re really trying to push for,” said Burritt. “It’s the most important thing we can do to prevent occurrences of repeat impaired driving. These devices nationwide since 2006 have prevented 3.4 million drunk driving trips.”

“Hopefully more bills and more measures are taken in the future to help prevent some of these things, but any progress is good right now,” Scott added.

As Scott awaits justice in his case, he tells WACH FOX News, he’s taking the road to recovery one step at a time. And becoming more accepting of the things he can and cannot do.

“Mixed in with my daughter and my family and friends, and everyday life. That’s what keeps me going,” said Scott. “Some of the things I used to do as far as work wise, I won’t be able to do anymore. But just have to learn how to get around it, and still live a meaningful life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.