Debris falling from overpass damages multiple cars, police investigate

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Nearly a dozen cars were damaged Wednesday as a result of objects falling from a Cobb County overpass.

Authorities said that nearly a dozen vehicles were damaged due to concrete debris falling from the Allgood Rd. overpass around 7:15 p.m.; however, reports also said that there appeared to be no structural damage on the overpass, leading Marietta Police and GDOT investigators to suspect that someone may have been throwing objects off of the overpass onto cars below.

One woman told police that her car’s windshield was broken during the incident, while others complained of debris the size of softballs.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Marietta Police have asked that anyone with information please call the tip line at 770-794-6990.

