Jail employees fired after being arrested in inmate contraband case

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Two Dougherty County Jail employees have been fired after their arrests on charges related to providing contraband to inmates, and the investigation could lead to additional arrests.

Detention officers Lisa Grant and Lamar Snells violated Georgia law prohibiting providing or conspiring to pass prohibited items to inmates, according to a news release provided Thursday by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Col. Jon Ostrander, who oversees jail operations, said he could not provide details about what kind of contraband materials are involved in the case.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. “What we can say is we do anticipate more charges to be brought against one or more inmates in the next few days.

“We’re not ruling out that there may be charges against additional officers.”

Grant had worked with the sheriff’s office for about two years, while Snells had been working in the jail for only a few months, Ostrander said.

“As much as we regret things like this happening, the silver lining is it allows us to clean house,” he said.

