Man kills 11-year-old daughter, then takes his own life at park, police say

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County Police police said they are investigating a murder and suicide involving a man and his daughter that occurred inside Lawrenceville’s Bethesda Park this past weekend.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said an officer was conducting a random area check of the park about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he located a vehicle in the back of the parking lot. When the officer approached the vehicle, he discovered the body of Ignacio Ramos, 45, and his daughter, Valeria Ramos, 11, inside. Both people were deceased from at least one gunshot wound, Flynn said.

Investigators believe the elder Ramos killed his daughter before committing suicide. Detectives are continuing to work to identify a motive for this incident, however.

Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-029753.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.